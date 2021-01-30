



Chelsea are on the verge of extending the deals of Thiago Silva and Jorginho after the arrival of the new manager, Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues pair both started Tuchel’s first match in charge at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

According to Italian reporter, Gianluigi Longari, Chelsea are trying to tie Jorginho down until 2025 and Silva until 2023.

Jorginho signed for Chelsea on a five-year deal in 2018, meaning his current contract expires in 2023.





He was adored by Maurizio Sarri but often overlooked by Frank Lampard – however, Tuchel’s love of a passing metronome in midfield could see the Italian’s Blues career reignited.

Silva, meanwhile, left Tuchel’s Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer and was brought in by Chelsea on a one-year deal with the club having a 12-month extension option.

The veteran Brazilian defender turns 37 in September but has proven his class with a number of fine performances at the back this season.