Chelsea has extended the contract of Tino Anjorin after the rising star agreed to a new deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Chelsea has been successful in contractual talks with the attacking midfielder after days of making his Premier League debut against Everton at the Stamford Bridge.

A Chelsea source has told Football Insider that the club will be handed a five-year contract to Anjorin is a major landmark.

The talk got to the advance stage on Tuesday and on Wednesday they were able to finalize the deal for the England under-19 star.

The current deal signed was when he turned 17 in November 2018, is set to expire in the summer of 2021.





Chelsea regard Anjorin as the latest among a crop of dazzling young talents they regard as capable of taking the Premier League and Europe by storm in the coming years.

Billy Gilmour has emerged as an overnight sensation after consecutive man-of-the-match performances against Everton and Liverpool.

Home-grown stars Reece James, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have all enjoyed breakthrough seasons, while Callum Hudson-Odoi has also made strides either side of some serious injuries.

The attacker has been impressive and his performance has caught the attention of manager Frank Lampard, the attacking midfielder’s style of play is similar to that of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, he shows case his skills with 19 minutes to end the clash against Everton in the Premier League in the 4-0 win against the Toffees.