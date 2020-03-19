<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea is on the verge of completing another signing after the signing of Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech the Blues is about the complete the signing of Hartlepool’s young goalkeeper Brad Young.

Young has been superb for Hartlepool and his performance has not gone unnoticed and it has attracted the powerhouse at the Stamford Bridge.

The goalkeeper earned his first professional contract with Hartlepool six months ago but Chelsea proposal England under 17 goalkeeper is prepared to make a switch to Chelsea and earn six digits wage.

Hartlepool’s goalkeeping coach is former Chelsea player Ross Turnbull, and he spoke about how impressed he was with Young after he was called up.





“At the moment, it’s all potential with Brad,” Turnbull said. “Whenever anyone asks me about him I always say that if his work ethic and willingness to learn continues as it is then he will give himself the best opportunity to go and have a career as a professional footballer.

“That’s got to be his goal. He’s on the right path at the moment but it’s still early days and this is just some good recognition for the work he’s been doing.”

Young will join the ranks at Chelsea as he is not expected to work into the first team at the moment despite manager Frank Lampard craving for a new goalkeeper after Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to convince him at Stamford Bridge after making some high profile errors.