Chelsea is set to challenge Inter Milan for Real Madrid star this summer, according to report in Marca.

Inter Milan has been credited for the move to bring back their former player Mateo Kovacic to Serie A but the Croatian international spent the 2018-19 season at the Stamford Bridge where he made 51 appearances in all competition, he helped the Blues to the Europa Cup win and also a Champions League League qualification.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is keen to sign the Croatian on a permanent deal, with Madrid asking for €55 million, Inter Milan want the playmaker on loan but Real Madrid want an outright deal for the former Inter Milan ace.

Inter Milan is also reportedly interested in Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez but the defender is yet to make a decision about his future.