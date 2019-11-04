<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea is prepared to battle Manchester United in the race to sign Lyon star Moussa Dembele, according to report.

The Daily Mail says Dembele is a target for Manchester United, the Red Devils sent out scouts to watch the striker against Toulouse which the forward was hit the target.

The French forward is also a target for the Chelsea, the Stamford Bridge outfit is also monitoring the development, Manchester United want Dembele in the January window as they look to bolster their attacking line.

Lyon might hold on to the striker till the end of the season in a bid to maximize his value when the transfer window opens in the coming summer.

Chelsea is not eligible to sign players in January following the FIFA ban but will be able to sign in the summer.