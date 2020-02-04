<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea is prepared to do without their most expensive signing in a bid to their desired result on the pitch after some below-par performances.

Chelsea is already looking to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga and the search is already on and in their last match Blues manager Frank Lampard dropped Kepa to the bench and Willy Caballero replaced the fumbling 25-year-old star in the 2-2 draw against Leicester.





The former Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper shows some signs of a dip in form and was unable to give his optimum best when called upon to deliver.

Arrizabalaga is Chelsea’s club-record signing at £71million and their joint-highest earner on £150,000 per week but he is yet to justify that under Lampard and his performance has been under watch since he conceded that last goal against Newcastle United in the Premier League.