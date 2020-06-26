Bayern Munich wing-back David Alaba has resisted an attempt from Manchester City.

Chelsea is prepared to make an audacious bid for Bayern Munich star David Alaba as they aim to strengthen their left-back option ahead of the coming season.

The report in Athletic reports that the Blues are preparing a sensational swoop for the defender and manager Frank Lampard is keen on signing an experienced left-back and he has turned his attention to the Bayern Munich star after being priced out of the move to sign Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.


Alaba is a versatile player and can play in the many roles aside on the left-back, but has played the majority of games in the middle of defence this season.

The Austrian defender contract will expire in the next summer and he has rejected a contract extension from the Bayern Munich directors and the Bundesliga Champions could choose to cash in on the defender this summer.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories