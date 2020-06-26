



Chelsea is prepared to make an audacious bid for Bayern Munich star David Alaba as they aim to strengthen their left-back option ahead of the coming season.

The report in Athletic reports that the Blues are preparing a sensational swoop for the defender and manager Frank Lampard is keen on signing an experienced left-back and he has turned his attention to the Bayern Munich star after being priced out of the move to sign Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.





Alaba is a versatile player and can play in the many roles aside on the left-back, but has played the majority of games in the middle of defence this season.

The Austrian defender contract will expire in the next summer and he has rejected a contract extension from the Bayern Munich directors and the Bundesliga Champions could choose to cash in on the defender this summer.