Chelsea are reportedly set to agree a new deal with £31.5million French defender, Kurt Zouma.

According to Le10Sport, the Blues have begun talks with Zouma’s representatives in a bid to extend the player’s contract at Stamford Bridge.

Zouma has established himself as one of Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard’s favourite this season.

He has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Lampard’s side this season.

The 25-year-old has been the ideal partner for Antonio Rudiger in Chelsea’s central defence in their last couple of matches.

The France international has more than three years remaining on his current contract with Chelsea.

Zouma was loaned to Saint-Etienne, Stoke City and Everton from Chelsea between 2014-2019.