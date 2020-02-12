<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea are plotting to bring back a winger who spent nine years with the club after a recent report revealed a ‘meeting is scheduled’ ahead of a possible £15 million return to Stamford Bridge.

With veteran wingers Willian and Pedro both off out of contract in the summer, as well as centre-forward Olivier Giroud, Frank Lampard is expected to be given the funds to oversee a huge overhaul in the summer.

Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech was recently touted as an option the Blues boss could revisit after a failed approach in the winter window, with the Telegraph reporting that the chances of a switch are much higher in the summer than they were in January.

Now, British newspaper the Sun have divulged that Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga could be set to call Stamford Bridge his home once more after just two years away.





The French-born Ivory Coast winger spent almost a decade with Chelsea between their youth teams and first team, but made just one senior appearance for the club after spending several years out on loan.

The 23-year-old has flourished since his permanent switch to Serie A surprise package Sassuolo in 2018, however, notching 10 goals in 50 appearances including seven from 22 in the current campaign.

The article states that Chelsea have ‘first refusal’ on Boga’s next move having inserted the clause when selling the player in 2018.

With a ‘meeting scheduled’ for later today (Wednesday), the Blues could re-sign their former charge for as little as ‘£15 million.’

Meanwhile, Blues manager Lampard has promoted an up-and-coming member of Chelsea’s youth team into their first team on a permanent basis.