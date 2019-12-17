<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea is prepared to rival Manchester City and Bayern Munich for Sevilla attacker Lucas Ocampos.

Chelsea transfer ban has been lifted after their appeal was heard by Court of Arbitration for Sport and they are free to make signings from next month.

Ocampos has been one of the best players in Julen Lopetegui’s team and his form has not gone unnoticed by European big clubs.

However, Italian transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio says Ocampos’ form is already attracting enquiries from across Europe.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich has contact Ocampos’ camp for a possible signing, the Argentine has contract with Sevilla till 2024.

Wilfred Zaha is another name linked with a move to Chelsea.