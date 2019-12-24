<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

English Premier League outfit Chelsea have set a price tag of €40 million for the want-away left-back Marcos Alonso, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato .com.

The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the London-based club after the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer who has preferred Emerson Palmieri as the first-choice left-back at the club.

There have been reports of interest in Alonso from the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan who are looking to bolster their full-back department in the mid-season transfer window.

As per the latest report, Chelsea have now set a price-tag of €40 million for the 28-year-old which might be too much for the Milan-based club who will be now evaluating alternatives such as French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Layvin Kurzawa who is in the final year of his contract.

Alonso has been at Chelsea since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Serie A outfit Fiorentina for a reported transfer fee of €23 million.