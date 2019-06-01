<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Maurizio Sarri is set to return to Serie A with Juventus this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Sarri ended his first season at Chelsea on a high when he lifted the first trophy of his career on Wednesday when his side overcame Arsenal in the Europa League final.

But after what was at times a tumultuous debut campaign, the Italian has been heavily linked with a return to his homeland less than 12 months after he left Napoli for London.

And Sportitalia chief transfer guru Alfredo Pedullà reports on Friday evening that the Premier League club have given the 60-year-old permission to take the vacant manager’s position at Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been on the lookout for a new coach since it was announced two weeks ago that Massimiliano Allegri would be leaving the club after five years in charge.

According to Pedullà, Sarri’s agent Fali Ramadani held positive talks with Chelsea this week and the two clubs have now effectively agreed a transfer for Sarri.

Goal go one step further and say Sarri has now made a formal request to leave Stamford Bridge.

If he moves to Turin, Juve would become the 20th club the former-banker has coached since beginning his managerial career in 1990.