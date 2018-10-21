Mauro Icardi is Chelsea’s No.1 choice to replace Alvaro Morata, reports say.

Chelsea are preparing to sell Morata either in January or the summer after losing patience with the striker.

Maurizio Sarri has failed to inspire a return to form for Morata since taking over, and wants to put his own stamp on the Chelsea frontline.

The Sun claim Chelsea will try to sign a new centre-forward in the January transfer window and one of Serie A’s most lethal strikers sits at the top of their wishlist.

Icardi is the hero of Inter, captains the team and has scored 112 goals in just 190 appearances for the Italian side.

Chelsea have ‘given up’ on Morata and also have a back-up option to replace the Spainard should Icardi prove too difficult to lure away from Italy.

Inter want £90 million for Icardi and Chelsea are preparing for the fact they may not be able to drive down the asking price.