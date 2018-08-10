Chelsea have replaced Victor Moses’ giant poster at the tunnel of the Stamford Bridge with that of record-breaking goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Observers have insisted that this does not mean the Nigeria star does not have a future at ‘The Blues’.

The development came at a point speculation emerged that Wolverhampton Wanderers had made a late transfer offer to take Moses on loan for the season, as they aim to make the best of their return to the English Premier League.

This is seen as another factor in the exit of Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss, during which time he revived Moses career, by getting him to play as a right-wing-back in his two seasons with The Blues

Conte played the 3-5-2 formation and so converted right winger Moses to a right back, who responded remarkably to become a key player in the last two seasons; during which time he won both the league and the FA Cup.

However, The Blues’ new boss Maurizio Sarri prefers a 4-3-3 formation, which has already relegated Moses to a bench role at the London-based outfit.