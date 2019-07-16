<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea has released a 25-man squad for Barcelona friendly that would take place next week Tuesday.

The Blues will resume their pre-season training in Japan where they will take on J-League Champions Kawasaki Frontale (Friday) and then against Barcelona (next Tuesday).

Chelsea had 35 players while in Dublin, Ireland, the squad on tour has been trimmed to a slightly more manageable 24.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is still awaiting the arrival of Christian Pulisic and Willian who is down with a hamstring injury.

The one surprise absence is Ethan Ampadu, who apparently picked up some sort of injury last week.

The squad include:

GOALKEEPERS: Arrizabalaga, Caballero, Cumming

DEFENDERS: Alonso, Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson, Tomori, Zappacosta, Zouma

MIDFIELDERS: Barkley, Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Jorginho, Kanté, Kovačić, Mount

FORWARDS: Abraham, Batshuayi, Giroud, Kenedy, Palmer, Pedro (Pulisic and Willian)