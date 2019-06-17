<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea has rejected £35m bids from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Blues winger Willian, according to report in England.

The 30-year-old Brazil international is a fan favourite since joining the club from Anzhi Makhachkala for his work-rate and technical ability and the former Corinthians forward is out of contract in 12 months’ time.

Sky Sports claims that La Liga pair deploying £35million bids for Willian despite scoring just three Premier League goals through the season as the Blues finished third but the Europa League Champions turned down the offer as the determined to keep hold of the Brazilian, offering a new two-year deal.

Eden Hazard left Stamford Bridge last week in a mega transfer to Real Madrid, worth up to £150m but Barcelona have had a long-standing interest in Willian and saw three bids rejected by Chelsea last summer, with the final offer worth more than £55m.

Willian joined Chelsea from Russia side for £30m in 2013 and helped the club win the Premier League on two occasions where he featured 292 times in all competitions scoring 52 goals.