



Chelsea are reportedly firmly in the race for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba but are currently behind Real Madrid in the race for the player.

Alaba, 28, contract with Bayern Munich is due to expire this summer .

The Austria international is widely expected to leave the reigning European champions on a free transfer this summer.

A recent report claimed that Madrid had already agreed a four-year deal with Alaba, but it is thought that the player himself would rather move to the Premier League.





According to The Guardian, Thomas Tuchel’s side will attempt to hijack Madrid’s offer, although the Spanish champions are still regarded as the strong favourites to win the race for the versatile defender.

Alaba, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool over the last few months, has won nine Bundesliga titles during his time with Bayern.

The Austrian has also remained a key player for the German giants during the 2020-21 campaign despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, making 26 appearances in all competitions.