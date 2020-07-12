



Chelsea have reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.

Çakır is one of the most highly rated goalkeeper outside of Europe’s top five leagues and has been capped twice by Turkey.





The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with Tottenham and Leicester thought to be keen.

Now though, it appears that Chelsea have become the latest English side to enter the fray.

According to Turkish outlet Haber 365, the Blues have agreed a deal with the talented shot shopper in the region of €33m.