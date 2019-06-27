<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis despite transfer ban.

The 25-year-old Croatia international spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge from dethroned UEFA Champions League holders in search of regular playing time,

According to Sky Sports claims that Chelsea and Real Madrid have reached an agreement of €50m (£44.5m) for the midfielder with the managerless Premier League outfit.

The Blues are still allowed to sign Kovacic, despite the threat of a FIFA-imposed transfer ban, due to the fact Kovacic was a registered player last season – and the deal included a clause allowing for a permanent move.

Former Inter Milan star struggled to nail down a regular starting berth in the Premier League last term, making just 21 starts and a further 11 appearances as a substitute.