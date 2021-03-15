



Chelsea pushed hard to sign Barcelona star, Philippe Coutinho last summer, it has been revealed.

According to Sport, Barca are keen to sell 28-year-old Coutinho, even though they still have a massive €50million left to pay to Liverpool from the mega-money deal that saw him move to the Catalan club in January 2018.

The report suggests agent Kia Joorabchian held talks with Chelsea last summer over his possible return to the Premier League, with Tottenham also believed to have expressed an interest.





Yet no deal could be agreed and he remained at Barcelona for this season, with his hopes of success under boss Ronald Koeman ruined by a knee injury that has left him on the sidelines.

Now there are suggestions cash-strapped Barca are looking to off-load Coutinho once more, with the player who spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich one of the highest earners at the Catalan club.