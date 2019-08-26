<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea players have shown support for their former defender David Luiz following his poor performance against Liverpool on Saturday.

Luis gave away a penalty in Arsenal 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield and he was easily maneuvered by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the third goal.

The Brazilian defender posted a picture of himself alongside the caption: “Life is tough and football is tough also sometimes!!!

“But I know one thing, I will never give up!!

“Was always like that my life… I came here with a goal, and I will fight until the end for that!!! Thank u for the fans, for all the support!!!

“I will never hide, winning or losing!!!”

Blues left-back Emerson wrote: “You are a monster” in Portuguese while Tammy Abraham and Reece James posted a heart and praying emojis respectively.

The praying emoji was replicated by his new Gunners teammate Granit Xhaka while Alexandre Lacazette commented: “Together bro” with two fist bump icons.