Chelsea players have shown support for their former defender David Luiz following his poor performance against Liverpool on Saturday.
Luis gave away a penalty in Arsenal 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield and he was easily maneuvered by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the third goal.
The Brazilian defender posted a picture of himself alongside the caption: “Life is tough and football is tough also sometimes!!!
“But I know one thing, I will never give up!!
“Was always like that my life… I came here with a goal, and I will fight until the end for that!!! Thank u for the fans, for all the support!!!
“I will never hide, winning or losing!!!”
Blues left-back Emerson wrote: “You are a monster” in Portuguese while Tammy Abraham and Reece James posted a heart and praying emojis respectively.
The praying emoji was replicated by his new Gunners teammate Granit Xhaka while Alexandre Lacazette commented: “Together bro” with two fist bump icons.