Five Chelsea five first-team players to miss Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Frank Lampard has overseen six victories in all competitions and will be seeking their fourth consecutive Premier League win when they take on Burnley. Lampard confirmed he will be without midfielders N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of their clash against Burnley, Lampard provided some team news, “Loftus-Cheek is well out, Rudiger and N’Golo [are both] not ready for the weekend. Christensen and Barkley are both out as well.”

Asked how long he expects Kante to be out, Lampard said: “We need to get him right now. I don’t know. I just want him fit. He might be suffering from the big injury at the end of last season. There is no time-frame at the moment.

“Rudiger had a bad injury, this is a fall-out of last season, that is the nature of it. We need to remember that, but he is close.”