Chelsea have announced they have put their plans for a new stadium on hold.

The club were given the go-ahead to start work on their new 60,000-capacity stadium by Hammersmith and Fulham council in March.

However, a brief statement on the club’s website said they had temporarily stalled the new stadium project because of the “current unfavourable investment climate”.

The statement continued: “No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur.

“The club does not have a time frame set for reconsideration of its decision.”

The news comes after Theresa May’s spokesperson said Chelsea’s Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich can enter Britain only on a visitor visa and cannot work in the country.

Abramovich was granted citizenship in Israel after failing to renew his visa to Britain.

He has owned Chelsea football club since 2003.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR