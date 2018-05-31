Chelsea have announced they have put their plans for a new stadium on hold.

The club were given the go-ahead to start work on their new 60,000-capacity stadium by Hammersmith and Fulham council in March.

However, a brief statement on the club’s website said they had temporarily stalled the new stadium project because of the “current unfavourable investment climate”.

The statement continued: “No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur.

“The club does not have a time frame set for reconsideration of its decision.”

The news comes after Theresa May’s spokesperson said Chelsea’s Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich can enter Britain only on a visitor visa and cannot work in the country.

Abramovich was granted citizenship in Israel after failing to renew his visa to Britain.

He has owned Chelsea football club since 2003.