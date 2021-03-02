



Chelsea are making a frantic effort to replace Tammy Abraham with the Bundesliga and Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland.

Interestingly, the last forty-eight hours have seen the 23-year-old striker generate numerous column inches.





On Sunday, The Metro ran a story that implied the England international striker was not prepared to enter into contract talks with the club while they were being linked with a move for Haaland.

The Daily Star goes one better and is promoting apparent interest in the striker from West Ham United.