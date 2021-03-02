Chelsea are making a frantic effort to replace Tammy Abraham with the Bundesliga and Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland.

Chelsea are making a frantic effort to replace Tammy Abraham with the Bundesliga and Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland.

Interestingly, the last forty-eight hours have seen the 23-year-old striker generate numerous column inches.


On Sunday, The Metro ran a story that implied the England international striker was not prepared to enter into contract talks with the club while they were being linked with a move for Haaland.

The Daily Star goes one better and is promoting apparent interest in the striker from West Ham United.

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

Recommended