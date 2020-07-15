



Chelsea are keen to sign a striker from Real Madrid to further boost their attack, while Liverpool are targeting a USA international midfielder, according to Monday’s transfer gossip.

Chelsea hope to sign Luka Jovic from Real Madrid this summer to further boost their attack.

Frank Lampard has already sealed the signing of Timo Werner for next season, but isn’t stopping there.

Now the Daily Express reports the Blues want to sign Serbia striker Jovic, who has struggled since joining Real Madrid.





Jovic cost Real a reported €60m last summer, but has only scored twice in 25 appearances.

It’s believes they could let him leave for around €35m – and the asking price has reportedly interested Chelsea.

Werner cost £54m after Chelsea met the exit clause in his RB Leipzig contract. They also recently tied down Tammy Abraham to a new contract.

However, Chelsea still need attacking reinforcements, with two players set to leave. Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud are both poised to move on this summer. The latter has, more recently, been linked with Leeds.