Antonio Conte looks likely to take charge at Inter Milan once Luciano Spalletti steps down

According to reports from Italy, Conte could sign Victor Moses next season.

Conte was a big fan of Moses during his two-year tenure at Chelsea, utilising him as a right wing-back.

The Blues won the Premier League in his first season in charge, with Moses scoring three goals and picking up three assists.

But the Nigeria international was frozen out and sent on loan to Fenerbahce by Conte’s replacement Maurizio Sarri.

The Premier League giants have put a £10.5m asking price on the 28-year-old, despite him having just 13 months left on his contract.

According to FC Inter News, the Italian club have made contact with Moses’ entourage and are preparing a four-year deal to tempt him to the Italian capital.

The Nerrazzuri secured Champions League football next season with a final day win over Empoli yesterday.

According to The Sun, Inter are also considering taking over AC Milan’s loan of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Bakayoko is due to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of this season after a mixed campaign at the San Siro.

The Rossoneri reportedly having no intention to pay Chelsea the €30m asking price to sign him permanently.