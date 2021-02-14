



Frank Lampard is still being paid his £75,000-a-week salary by former club Chelsea despite being sacked in January, according to reports.

In a move to mitigate the huge compensation the Blues have had to pay to previous axed managers, Lampard has been kept on the payroll in west London and is due a whopping £1.8million, according to The Sun.

That figure accounts for Lampard’s £75,000-a-week salary that he earned during his spell as manager at Stamford Bridge. An agreement was struck on his dismissal that he will continue to receive the sum until July.

But the payments would stop should Lampard find another managerial job before then, giving the Chelsea legend ample incentive to take his time.





The 42-year-old was recently linked to the vacant Bournemouth job but it is claimed the financial hit he would have taken if he was hired was part of the reason he did not push himself forward.

Thus it would likely take a club offering a significant pay package to ensure Lampard is not out of pocket for him to take a new job before the summer.

Lampard is also said to be enjoying time away from football management with his family after three intense seasons in the dugout with Derby and Chelsea.

He was replaced at Chelsea by former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who has so far overseen resurgence in the Blues’ fortunes.

Tuchel is unbeaten in the five games since he took charge, winning four of them while Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League