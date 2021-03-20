



Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has suggested he may not have completed a takeover in 2003 had he known about the public profile that came with it.

The Russian took over at Stamford Bridge almost two decades ago when he purchased the club from Ken Bates.

At the time, the purchase price of £140-million – including £75-million of debt – was more than anyone had ever paid for a club in the English Premier League.

Chelsea have since been overtaken in that regcard by the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City, but not all have managed to maintain the same level of success.

With that said, Abramovich has revealed that he may not have taken over in west London for one particular reason.





“In hindsight, especially with the public profile it would bring me, maybe I would have thought differently about owning a club,” Abramovich said in an interview with Forbes with a gentle smile and chuckle.

“But, at the time, I just saw this incredible game and that I wanted to be a part of that in one way or another.”

Abramovich’s comments may hint at a little ‘regret’ at buying Chelsea and might also come as a surprise to Blues supporters across the world.

However, the fact he has been at the club for nearly 20 years proves he has accepted the public profile that has come with owning one of the biggest clubs in Europe.