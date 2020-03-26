<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic is set to rival Real Madrid for the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho at the end of the season.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has been in sensational form and the England international has attracted the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona in the last couple of month.

the former Manchester City star has impressed for both club and country this season. The 20-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in 23 Bundesliga games in 2019/20 including five goals in his last eight games.





The Blues were linked with a move for the silky winger in the summer but the deal failed as the Stamford Bridge outfit could not meet the requirement from Borussia Dortmund.

The Stamford Bridge outfit is prepared to sanction a deal for the star this summer, manager Frank Lampard is keen on working with the youngster next season.

Abramovich is keen on signing the youngster and he hopes to bring him the Stamford Bridge next season