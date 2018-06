Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has “withdrawn” his application for a UK visa, the BBC reports.

A source close to the Russian tycoon said his application to extend his investor visa had not been refused or denied, as reported in the press.

Mr Abramovich, 51, has put plans to build the club a new stadium on hold amid the delay to renew his visa, which expired some weeks ago.

Israel has said the billionaire is eligible for an Israeli visa.