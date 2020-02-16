<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea have opened talks with the representatives of in-demand Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to France Football.

The Blues brought in Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech earlier in the week to strengthen their creative options for next season.

But the signing of the Morrocan has not stopped Frank Lampard’s men from pursuing 19-year-old England international Sancho.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the Dortmund winger, who has scored 13 goals and recorded 13 assists in 20 matches this season.





But the report claims Chelsea have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals in a bid to secure the boyhood Blues fan’s signature.

France Football also claim that Dortmund could receive a club-record fee for players sold for Sancho.

The Bundesliga side sold fellow winger Ousmane Dembele for an initial fee of £89.5million in the summer of 2017.

But a move to the Premier League for Sancho this summer could see that fee superseded.

Sancho’s excellent form this season continued on Friday night as he netted Dortmund’s second in their 4-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.