Chelsea midfielder, Billy Gilmour, has described manager, Thomas Tuchel, as a ‘very disciplined and result-oriented strategist.

Gilmour has relished working with the former Paris Saint-Germain head coach and revealed how the German’s approach keeps standards high.





“He’s very hands-on, very intense and demanding of the players but he keeps you on your toes,” he told the club’s website after victory over Fulham. “You need to work hard in this team. I’m sure he is proud of the result and the performance of the boys.

“We know our jobs in the team. We know we want to play forward quick, break the lines, get behind teams and punish them.

“We’re working on that every day at the training ground so it becomes second nature.”