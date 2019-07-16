<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea ace Mason Mount has extended his deal at the Stamford Bridge, the midfielder signed a five-year deal with the Blues.

The midfielder spent last season on loan with Derby County and had an impressive season with the Rams under the guidance of Frank Lampard.

The newly appointed Chelsea boss Lampard was keen on the Mount extending his deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit Mount played against St Patrick’s Athletic in Dublin on Saturday and he was on scoresheet more will be expected from the youngster in the matches with Kawasaki Frontale and Barcelona.

The club is delighted to tie down one of their hottest prospects, who has been at Stamford Bridge since he was six years old.