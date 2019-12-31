<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aston Villa are keen on signing Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea when his Burnley deal expires, according to Sky Sports.

Drinkwater has struggled to make an impact during two years at Stamford Bridge and was loaned out to Burnley.

However, he only made his debut against Manchester City in December, after getting injured outside a nightclub in September.

Drinkwater has not featured since and his loan deal is set to expire January 6.

Aston Villa have identified the midfielder as potential cover for John McGinn, who has been ruled out for several months with a fractured ankle.

Villa assistant manager, John Terry, is banking on his good relationship with former teammate and current Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, to persuade the Blues to lend them Drinkwater until the end of the season.