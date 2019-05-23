<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho sends message to Arsenal ahead of the Europa League final next week.

The Italian midfielder warned Arsenal for the clash in Baku despite the Blues have been hit with injuries worries with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger who could miss the clash against the fellow London team.

Jorginho believes that the fans and players are ready to finish the season on a high.

“It’s an international final of a prestigious competition and we are working well to be ready for it,” said Jorginho.

“We must believe in our football and know that we can do it. There are great players here and we can bring the trophy home.”

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to win his first trophy when his team play Arsenal on Wednesday while Arsenal boss Unai Emery is ready to show his experience in the Europa League as a veteran in the tournament having won it several times with La Liga clubs.