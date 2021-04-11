



Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has been offered to PSG and Lyon.

The France midfielder, 26, has spent the last three seasons on loan following his £40million arrival at Stamford Bridge from Monaco in 2017.

Napoli have decided against pursuing a permanent deal, apparently partly because the Blues value him at £15million.





Now Foot Mercato reports Bakayoko’s advisors have contacted French champions PSG and Ligue 1 leaders Lyon about a potential summer move.

The Paris-born anchorman has a year left on his Chelsea contract but seemingly has no future under Thomas Tuchel.