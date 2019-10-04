<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mason Mount has hailed the England call-ups for his Chelsea team-mates Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

Three Lions’ boss, Gareth Southgate, announced his squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers on Thursday.

All three players came through the academy at Cobham Training Centre and will be hopeful of taking their form at club level onto the international stage.

“He’s [Abraham] on fire and when you have a player like that, any time the ball goes into the box you’re expecting him to get on the end of it or create a chance or get a goal.

“It’s brilliant to have him scoring as many as he can.

“The thing for him is to focus on continuing these performances and trying to get goals and goals. That’s the main thing for him. He’s a striker, so as many goals as he can score, that’s the best thing for him,” Mount said at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Mount has played with Tomori since eight and spent last season on loan together at Derby County.

“It’s not just the past week, it’s last year as well, how well he did. I’m very close to Fik so my opinion is he can definitely get up there and get in the team. He’s definitely good enough.

“You can see by his performances.

“He’s strong, he’s quick, he’s confident on the ball. You never know what can happen,” he added.