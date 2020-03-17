<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has apologised to manager Frank Lampard for breaking the clubs self-isolation rules over the weekend.

Mount was spotted playing football alongside his childhood friend and West Ham player Declan Rice on Sunday in Barnet.

Despite Chelsea having told all their players to self-isolate after team mate Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for Coronavirus, Mount obviously flaunted the rule.





Hoewever, the England international phoned his manager to apologise, and it looks like no further action will be taking other than strong words reiterating that he and all the players must stay self-isolated.

Hudson-Odoi recovered very fast after testing positive, and no other Chelsea players have shown any signs of contracting the virus as things stand.