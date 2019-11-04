<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that French star N’Golo Kante has regained full fitness and will be in contention for a starting–place in the squad to tackle Ajax on Tuesday evening.

The box-to-box midfielder was spotted in training with his Blues team-mates on Monday morning, November 11 after recovering from a groin issue which saw him on the sidelines for nearly a month.

The 28-year-old is now rearing to go against the Dutch champions when they visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Speaking during his press conference on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash, Lampard admitted the possibility of Kante’s chances of featuring on Tuesday, Lampard told reporters:

“He’s in the squad so he’s fit. It looks like the injuries and a few niggles we were getting have cleared up so we’ve been able to get some work into him.

“He’s in the squad and he’s available.”

Kante has featured just six times in all competitions this season, scoring two goals in that time.

Interestingly, while Kante is set to return, Lampard revealed that Antonio Rudiger will continue his rehabilitation after suffering a freak groin injury in September against Wolves.

The defender has returned to training, but Lampard revealed the German defender will be seeing a specialist on Monday.