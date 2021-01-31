



Borussia Dortmund are prepared to listen to offers for Erling Haaland – immediately.

France Football says Dortmund believe the best chance to maximise Haaland’s valuation is to sell now.

Haaland’s contract carries a €75m option from 2022 and BVB believe they can get more for the Norway international if they put him up for sale today.





Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United are all being mentioned as potential destinations for the former Molde starlet.

However, in France it’s suggested Manchester City are currently leading the race for Haaland’s signature, where father Alf-Inge played successfully in the past.