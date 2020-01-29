<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ajax star Hakim Ziyech has reportedly emerged as a ‘priority’ summer signing for Chelsea but Manchester United are set to rival them for his signature.

Manager Frank Lampard is yet to make a single signing since taking the job, with the Blues under a transfer ban in the summer and bizarrely not bringing anyone in yet in January despite successfully getting the ban lifted.

However, it is clear to see Chelsea need to bring in new faces, with Lampard openly speaking about the need to replace Eden Hazard.

“There will be discussions about where we can strengthen,” Lampard said in December. “The transfer window will be a bit fluid.

“It is quite clear in the summer we lost Eden Hazard who has been a huge part of scoring and creating for us in the last few seasons. We need more competition in those creative areas.”





Despite his comments, Chelsea have not yet signed an attacker and, according to ESPN, they are eyeing a move for Ajax playmaker Ziyech.

The 26-year-old caught the eye in his side’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season and was a rumoured target for Arsenal at the start of the season.

He has continued his good form this campaign, contributing eight goals and 18 assists in the Eredivisie and the Champions League, including three assists in Ajax’s dramatic 4-4 draw with the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, Chelsea are not the only club in for him, with United also mooted as a potential destination.