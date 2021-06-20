Manchester United have identified Alexander Isak as an alternative target to Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, The Star reports.

Chelsea are turning to Sweden and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

According to AS, Isak is among a number of targets that Chelsea could pursue instead, the 21-year-old who has previously been linked with Arsenal is one of the continent’s most sought-after forwards and has impressed for Sweden at Euro 2020.

The La Real star has a buyout clause of £60million and the LaLiga side insist he will not be sold for less, former club Dortmund did have the option to re-sign Isak for £25m but that agreement was subsequently bought out.


Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel briefly worked with Isak during their time together in Germany, however his arrival from AIK in 2017 was a contentious issue between the manager and the board.

Tuchel had reportedly not been informed that Isak had been signed and left Dortmund a few months later, although he did recognise the Swede’s raw talent.

“Alex is a very strong striker, who can play with his back toward goal and is strong in the combination,” Tuchel said at the time. “He scores a lot of goals, so it is great to have him here.

“The signing of Isak makes perfect sense. This gives the club a long-term solution for the position of striker. Isak is a very talented player.”

