Chelsea long term absentee Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back to training and he is expected to regain match fitness and sharpness before he can be featured in the Premier League.

The Blues is prepared to welcome back Loftus-Cheek after the midfielder suffered a career-threatening injury under former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri towards the end of the last season.





Loftus-Cheek is yet to kick the ball under his manager Frank Lampard but he is pictured seen in the Chelsea training ground.

It’s all smiles for Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is well into full training again now and will be expected to play some more development games in the next couple of weeks.

Loftus-Cheek will be handed some games to gain his match sharpness back in the coming weeks, he is expected to feature against Manchester United in the upcoming clash.