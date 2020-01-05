<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea are being linked with an ‘ambitious’ move to sign Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

Frank Lampard is ready to invest in his squad during the January transfer window and has identified the left-hand side of defence as a key area for reinforcement, the club monitoring several options at full-back with neither Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri having convinced the Chelsea boss that they can be a first-team fixture.

The Blues are believed to have significant funds to spend following their transfer-ban and summer sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, and Lampard will now look to bolster his squad as the club continue their push towards a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea will now try to tempt Bayern Munich’s Alaba to the Premier League, the club hopeful of persuading the Austrian international to leave the Allianz Arena and move to English football.

Alaba is regarded as one of the finest left-backs in world football and has won eight Bundesliga titles during a glittering career in Munich, though the 27-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his current deal and could be tempted by a new challenge in west London.

Chelsea are now prepared to test Bayern’s resolve with a bid in the region of £60m, the signing of Alaba seen as an ideal fit to bring both quality and experience to the club’s youthful side. Should a deal be completed, one of Alonso or Emerson is expected to leave with the former out-of-favour and the latter being linked with a return to Italy with Juventus.