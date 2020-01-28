<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea has been linked with a loan move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, according to report.

Chelsea want to solve the goal scoring challenges and they want proven strikers that can help the team achieve its aim with the last few months of the season.

Chelsea has been linked previously with Edinson Cavani and Krzysztof Piatek from Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan respectively.





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has other options as he aims to sign Real Madrid striker for the remainder of the season.

The former Frankfurt striker could be available on loan and if Chelsea miss out on either Cavani or Piatek they would go all out for Jovic.

Cavani is likely to move to Atletico Madrid and Piatek is likely to remain at AC Milan and Jovic could be lined up for Chelsea on loan.