Chelsea legend Karen Carney has foreseen Midfielder Ross Barkley performing well under the Blues manager, Frank Lampard, in this season.

Carney believes Lampard can get the best out of the England international in this 2019/2020 campaign.

Barkley was mainly used as a substitute under former Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, last season.

The 25-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Everton in January 2018, has scored just six goals in 52 appearances for the West London club.

“I think this is his [Ross Barkely] season,” Carney told BBC Radio 5 Live’s The Monday Night Club.

“I saw his confidence go under Maurizio Sarri last year. He was a 60-minute man and it is demoralising as a player knowing that when the clock hits 60 minutes you are going off.

“I think Frank will educate Ross to push on.”

Carney added: “Everyone is not sure what to expect from Chelsea. Watching Chelsea a lot last year, I hate to say it but it was a one-man show, but when you lose such a big player you make up for it with your team.

“They may have lost Hazard but now let’s see what the Chelsea team is all about.”