Didier Drogba said Tammy Abraham’s goal and celebration give him goosebumps after Chelsea fought from behind to defeat Arsenal 2-1 in Sunday’s London derby.

Abraham completed the Blues’ turnaround at the Emirates Stadium, three minutes after Jorginho cancelled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener in the 83rd minute.

The England forward brilliantly placed his right-footed effort past Bernd Leno, thanks to Willian’s assist, after orchestrating a fast break.

In reaction to the dramatic win, Drogba who scored 13 goals in 13 outings against the Gunners during his playing career, said the moments after the winning goal excited him.

Abraham’s match-winning celebration was similar to Drogba’s, whom he has described as his role model.

“I get goosebumps replaying this goal and the celebration of Tammy Abraham. What a win at the Emirates come on you Blues!,” Drogba tweeted.