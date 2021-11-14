Chelsea lead the race for Real Madrid target Aurélien Tchouameni

According to ‘Marca’, Chelsea consider it an absolute priority to sign Aurélien Tchouameni next summer, a player who is also on Real Madrid’s radar. War for the midfielder is looming.

Despite being fully engaged in the 2021-22 season, the clubs are not losing sight of the next campaign. The teams have set a number of targets in case the current ones cannot be met.

In relation to the market, there is one player who is attracting a lot of attention. The protagonist is Tchouameni. At 21 years of age, the Monaco midfielder has become one of the sensations of Ligue 1.

Despite the fact that the Monaco side are in mid-table, the player is performing at the top of his game and that has earned him a place on the radar of half of Europe. In fact, Madrid are keeping a close eye on him.

Real Madrid want to continue with their policy of signing young talents, as they did recently with Camavinga. However, Chelsea, according to ‘Marca’, have prioritised him and that makes him the main enemy of ‘Los Blancos’.

In the Spanish club, Tchouameni is seen as the ideal replacement for Casemiro, who needs a replacement, no matter what. This promising player could take his place, but in London, they are on the lookout and they are not going to make it easy.