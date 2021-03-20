Chelsea have apologised after young players were exposed to a dangerous and prolific child abuser who was able to offend unchallenged at the club during the 1970s.

Chelsea have launched an initiative to help small businesses in London hit by coronavirus.

The club are offering free advertising across its social media channels for the remainder of the season.


The ‘Proud of London’ campaign will offer exposure to a worldwide community of hundreds of millions of people for businesses struggling as a result of the pandemic.

Small businesses owners with a London postcode are invited to apply for free advertising on matchdays via Chelsea’s website.

