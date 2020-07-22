



Chelsea has launched a €25m bid for Marcos Alonso’s replacement at Stamford Bridge this summer, according to report.

Chelsea has reportedly submitted a bid of €25m for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as the Blues are expected to sign a new left-back this summer, with Alonso and Emerson Palmieri expected to leave ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea has been linked with a move for Leicester City Ben Chilwell but the Stamford Bridge giants are unwilling to match the asking price of the Foxes.





The report in Mundo Deportivo claims Chelsea have now launched a €25m bid for the Argentine star, the likes of Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are also vying for the signature of the defender.

Tagliafico, 27, suggested that he would be on the move ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, leading to a host of speculation surrounding his future.

The Argentine international played 38 games for Ajax and scored five goals and he also chipped in seven assists in the process for the Lancers.